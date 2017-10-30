October 30, 2017

U.S. CAPTURES KEY ISLAMIST MILITANT INVOLVED IN BENGHAZI ATTACK:

American special operations forces captured a militant Sunday who was allegedly involved in the attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound and CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya, two US officials confirmed to Fox News.

US official identified the suspect as Mustafa al-Imam.

The attack resulted in the death of the American ambassador and three other Americans.

The White House is expected to release more details shortly.

The officials say U.S. commandos captured the unidentified man in Libya and are transporting him back to the U.S. The officials say the mission was approved by PresidentTrump and carried out in coordination with Libya’s internationally recognized government.