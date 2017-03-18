March 18, 2017

TWO MORE ILLUSTRATIVE WARSHIP PHOTOS: I should have included two other photos in yesterday’s post with pictures depicting the warships mentioned in my column on the USN frigate controversy. By the way, the technical and operational comments made by Navy vets on my initial post (Wednesday) were very informative.

A photo of a Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and a USN five-inch gun would have been useful to readers.

1 – A Freedom-class LCS. The LCS photo in yesterday’s post was an Independence-class trimaran vessel. Here’s that photo for immediate comparison.

Both classes have had machinery, equipment, and construction problems. These have led to fundamental changes in the LCS program and concept. My column looked at some of these issues. (These two links lead to US Naval Institute reports on LCS issues. Both strike me as succinct and accurate.)

2 – What does a five-inch gun look like? Like this: an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer fires its five-inch gun. It can fire 16 to 20 rounds a minute.

Here’s the link to the Instapundit archive page with the warship photo links. One photo shows a 76 mm gun in action.