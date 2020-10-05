«
»

October 5, 2020

TRUMP’S COVID SPARKS LIBERALS’ SECULAR APOCALYPTICS: The chief executive got Covid in retribution for his committing the unforgivable sin, according to the Left. They won’t call it that, but that’s what it amounts to.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 12:17 pm
