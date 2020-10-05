October 5, 2020
TRUMP’S COVID SPARKS LIBERALS’ SECULAR APOCALYPTICS: The chief executive got Covid in retribution for his committing the unforgivable sin, according to the Left. They won’t call it that, but that’s what it amounts to.
