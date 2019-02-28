February 28, 2019

TRUMP SAYS NO DEAL TO NORTH KOREA: Don’t be surprised. I’m certainly not.

“It was all about the sanctions,” Trump said at a news conference after the talks were cut short. “Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn’t do that.”

President Trump knows how to use American power. He’ll only make a deal that benefits the U.S. and its allies. Telling Kim see yah later is another act in his “Coordinated Coercive Diplomacy Operations to Denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.” Until that happens, let dismal North Korea strangle in sanctions.