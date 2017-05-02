May 2, 2017
TOURING MOAB: No, not Utah. The target site in Afghanistan visited by a U.S. Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb.
With lush sprawling green meadows and grazing cattle surrounded by snow-capped mountains, the scene could be any idyllic spring countryside. But look a little closer and the scorched trees signal something far from idyllic, the results of detonating the largest non-nuclear bomb the U.S has ever used in combat.
Photos obtained by Fox News in Afghanistan taken less than two weeks after the strategically targeted explosion of the Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb to destroy ISIS fighters and their underground tunnels in Eastern Afghanistan’s Achin district of Nanganhar province show just how devastating the munition is.
MORE:
“There were tunnels that were entirely destroyed, decimated guns of ISIS, about 20 dead bodies and trees ripped from the earth,” Amini recalled, after having gone into areas of Achin without escort. “Scores of houses were also destroyed, and even parts of the mountain were, too.”
Someone send the link to Kim Jong Un, Pyongyang, North Korea.