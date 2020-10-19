October 19, 2020

TOOK TEAM OF 35 EXPERTS SEVEN DAYS TO WAR-GAME THE 2020 ELECTION: The “79 Days Report” team was made up of scholars and analysts with the Claremont Institute and the Texas Public Policy Foundation. Three basic scenarios were considered, according to The Federalist:

A clear victory for President Trump, winning 32 states and 322 Electoral College votes, better than the 304 Trump won in 2016, but, due to the massive use of mail-in ballots, especially in the six states in which counting cannot commence until Election Day, victory likely won’t be formally declared until days or weeks after Election Day, as Trump would only have 248 electoral votes known for certainty.

A clear victory for Vice President Biden, winning 26 states and D.C. for a total of 342 Electoral College votes. Again, because of the six states that cannot count mail-in ballots until Election Day, even in this scenario, victory won’t be known for certain, as Biden may only have 268 electoral votes late into election night.

An ambiguous result, with the final election results of several states delayed and subject to intense court fights resulting in a struggle right up to the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress where the ballots of the electors are unsealed. Uncertainty could extend even beyond this as decisions for both the presidency and vice presidency are battled out in Congress and before the U.S. Supreme Court.

They seem to have all the bases covered, so you gotta read this one.