August 6, 2018

TOLERANCE DOESN’T MEAN WHAT YOU AND I THINK IT DOES. AT LEAST NOT AT UVA: For one thing, it is absolutely verboten to be connected in any form or fashion with the Trump administration. LifeZette’s Elizabeth M. Economou has the details of what happened at the Miller Center at Thomas Jefferson’s school when it hired former Trump congressional liason Marc Short. I guess we can say this incident adds a new chapter to the history of virulent academic McCarthyism.