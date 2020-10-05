October 5, 2020

HEATHER MAC DONALD: Against Fear. President Trump’s handling of his coronavirus diagnosis models positive masculinity—rational and unbowed. So of course it offends today’s media elite:

Under today’s safetyism mentality, sacrifice and risk-taking become unthinkable. The martial virtues of courage and stoicism have been sidelined and pathologized. . . . Under our feminized ethos, showing resoluteness during a crisis, reassuring the public about one’s well-being, are no longer positive traits in a leader; they are violations of maximal risk aversion.