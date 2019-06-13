June 13, 2019

TIME TO STOP IGNORING SEX TRAFFICKING OF BOYS (GIRLS, TOO!): It’s a horrendous evil for anybody, male or female, to be held in captivity by sex traffickers, the modern-day form of slavery, but The Epoch Times’ Bowen Xiao reports that males “are severely neglected in an already hidden problem when it comes to resources, services, and public awareness campaigns—which focus predominantly on women.”

I can just about guarantee that reading Xiao’s reporting will break your heart, especially when you realize how traffickers abuse the U.S. foster child system.