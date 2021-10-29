October 29, 2021

TIME TO GET READY: Part One: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July The National Interest published an essay entitled “Can America Lose to China?” written by Kishore Mahbubani, a fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Asia Research Institute and a former Singapore UN Ambassador.

The essay focuses on the China-U.S. political, economic and social competition. Mahbubani begins with an observation: Americans believe “an open society like America has many natural advantages” over China’s autocracy. By assuming inherent advantage, “Americans cannot even conceive of the possibility of losing out to China.”

That may well be true, though not quite in the way he frames the problem.