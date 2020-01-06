January 6, 2020
TIME IS RUNNING OUT, MADAME SPEAKER: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) appears to have support among Senate GOP leaders for his proposal for a 25-day deadline for the House to send impeachment articles to the upper chamber.
