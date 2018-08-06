August 6, 2018

THREE QUESTIONS CNN’S JIM ACOSTA WON’T DARE ASK ROBERT MUELLER: This trio of seemingly obvious questions should have been asked and answered a long time ago and if they had been the Mueller probe likely would not still be active.

But to be honest, I’m not holding my breath waiting for Acosta to start acting like a real journalist for a change. If I seem a tad angry about this, I am because people like Acosta have taken a profession I treasure and honor and turned it into a tool for ideological grandstanding.