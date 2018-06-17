June 17, 2018

THOSE “OLD SCHOOL DADS” ARE MORE VIP TODAY THAN EVER: LifeZette’s Deirdre Reilly has a moving tribute to her great father. Do not miss the video compilation of classic TV Dads giving good advice to their kids. And speaking of, Happy Father’s Day to the best father I know these days, my amazing son, Marcus McFarland Tapscott, who, with Morgan, has given me and Claudia the two most wonderful grandsons, Tyler and Brooks, and grandaughter, Beckett, ever. By the way, they had to go all the way to China to get little Beckett!