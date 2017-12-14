December 14, 2017

THIS IS HOW AN OBITUARY SHOULD BE WRITTEN: Robert Charles Sproul – aka “R.C.” – passed away earlier today. Sproul was known, loved and profoundly respected among American and European evangelical and reformed thinkers and evangelists but relatively obscure to the general public. That’s the nation’s misfortune. Dr. Al Mohler, Jr., president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and increasingly America’s pre-eminent evangelical public intellectual, explains why in a moving tribute that includes this arresting paragraph and much more:

“He was, as the British would say, a man in full. He never made a half-argument, presented a half-correction, preached a half-sermon, or laughed a half-laugh. He was all in, all the time. His voice would fill the room, his preaching would shake the timbers, and his passion would spread like a virus. He showed up as everything he was and with everything he believed – every time.”

Whether you’re a Christian or not, wouldn’t you want to live that kind of life?