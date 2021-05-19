May 19, 2021

THIS EXPLAINS A LOT: About the wall of resistance, that is, erected by Maricopa County officials to the Arizona state senate’s audit of the jurisdiction’s 2020 election returns. Remember Sheriff Joe Arpaio, erstwhile foe of illegal immigration who lost a re-election bid in 2016.

The guy who defeated Arpaio is the current Sheriff, Paul Penzone, who, according to Just the News, benefitted from a $2 million campaign contribution from George Soros. Penzone got another $250,000 from Lauren Jobs, the deceased Apple co-founder’s former wife.