August 29, 2019

THIS CASE MIGHT BE THE BEGINNING OF THE END FOR SANCTUARY POLICIES: Judicial Watch has filed suit in California Superior Court seeking a permanent injunction against Santa Clara County’s version of sanctuary policy.

The litigation was prompted by the murder of a 59-year-old resident, allegedly by an illegal immigrant with a lengthy criminal record in the U.S. Six times the feds asked the locals to hold the guy until they could take him into custody, but county officials refused. Keep an eye on this one and a similar suit Judicial Watch is pursuing in San Francisco in the wake of the Kate Steinle murder.