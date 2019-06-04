June 4, 2019

THINK MILLENNIALS ARE AMERICA’S FIRST “POST-CHRISTIAN” GENERATION? MIGHT BE TIME TO THINK AGAIN: A new joint survey by the Barna Group and Alpha USA finds non-Christian millennials are twice as likely as non-believing members of older generations to be interested in learning more about the faith and what it could mean in their life. More here on HillFaith where the graphic captures the high points.

And BTW, if you think this data is irrelevant, I am posting this item while sitting in the Longworth House Office Building cafeteria surrounded by Millennials who have a great deal of influence.

Yes, only senators and representatives have a vote, but guess who writes the bills, do the research for background briefings, lays out legislative strategy options and do a hundred other daily chores that go a looonnng way to shape what happens in Congress. What these people believe — and don’t believe — is a big deal.