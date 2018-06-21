June 21, 2018

THINGS AIN’T WHAT THEY USED TO BE: The Wall Street Journal reports what some have known for a long time, namely that the ACLU long ago abandoned their Constitutionalism in favor of becoming just another wing of the DNC.

The American Civil Liberties Union has explicitly endorsed the view that free speech can harm “marginalized” groups by undermining their civil rights. “Speech that denigrates such groups can inflict serious harms and is intended to and often will impede progress toward equality,” the ACLU declares in new guidelines governing case selection and “Conflicts Between Competing Values or Priorities.”

The WSJ is behind a paywall, but Reason has a pretty good summary here. A lot of us in the Free Speech practice space saw this coming a long time ago, when they stayed silent during the suppression of speech many consider “odious” but constitutionally protected. I have no doubt in my mind that Lenny Bruce, George Carlin, and others would not have their support today, and couldn’t work. For that matter, I suspect that if his writing did not support a particular multi-culti agenda creating a hierarchy of victimhood, Thomas Paine wouldn’t get their support either.