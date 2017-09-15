September 15, 2017

Poll: Nearly 4 In 10 Americans Can’t Name Any First Amendment Rights: Local CBS affiliate distills a recent UPenn poll that sadly, isn’t shocking. Some snippets from the poll:

Nearly half of those surveyed (48 percent) say that freedom of speech is a right guaranteed by the First Amendment. But, unprompted, 37 percent could not name any First Amendment rights. And far fewer people could name the other First Amendment rights: 15 percent of respondents say freedom of religion; 14 percent say freedom of the press; 10 percent say the right of assembly; and only 3 percent say the right to petition the government.

At the risk of sounding like a dinosaur, I remember when they used to teach “civics” in elementary and high schools, and today — if at all — they are taught “feelgood” material out of social engineering textbooks. Fortunately, there’s a cure for that. Check out actor Richard Dreyfuss’ Civic Initiative:

“Despite having a political system that highlights individual freedom and responsibility, we fail to provide individuals with the skills they need to successfully fulfill the role of citizenship. It is quite apparent that civic values have been absent in certain events of our country’s recent history. We have experienced conflicting political parties unable to compromise, violent protests that have showcased a government unable to foster peace, and new generations that are falling behind its peers in education rankings. Extremism has plagued our government and caused shutdowns, fostered resentment between political parties, and generally caused inefficiencies. The lack of civility in debate that has been seen in our political bodies is destructive and needs to be addressed. On top of that, the average American citizen has a poor understanding of civics and the nuances of our political structure. Civics must be taught so that our future leaders have the skills they need to run our country effectively, and future generations have the skills they need to be informed, active citizens. This foundation of properly educated students will help address the problems we are experiencing today and begin to create the successful future we desire for our posterity.”

It’s surprising that Dreyfuss hasn’t been run out of Hollywood for using words like “responsibility.”