January 31, 2020

THERE’S A LIFE LESSON IN SUNDAY’S SUPER BOWL: When the final gun sounds on the 49ers and Chiefs in the Super Bowl, there will be no doubt about the outcome. That’s because the purpose of the game for each team was clear at the kickoff – score more points than the other guys. Frank Turek sees a valuable life lesson in that simple fact.

BTW, since my Houston Texans didn’t quite make it to the big show, the Chiefs are my favorite, but I have a strong feeling the Patriots are going to be wishing they had kept Jimmy Garoppolo as Tom Brady’s backup. Is there a life lesson in that for the Pats?