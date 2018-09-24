September 24, 2018

THERE IS ACTUALLY NEWS OTHER THAN KAVANAUGH, ROSENSTEIN: This is going to shock a lot of folks, but federal income and immigration data starkly shows open borders make inequality in America worse, not better.

LifeZette’s Brendan Kirby reports:

“The Census Bureau measures inequality by a statistic known as the Gini index, which plots all incomes on a scale of 0 to 1. Zero means total equality — every household has the exact same income — while 1 would mean one household has all of the income.

“For the country in 2017, the bureau’s Current Population Survey calculated a Gini index of .482. That number has been creeping upward — increasing inequality — over the past few decades. It was .397 in 1967, for instance.”

And if that doesn’t throw liberals into an absolute tizzy, there’s this from Kirby:

“A different Census program, the American Community Survey, determined that inequality grew by a statistically significant amount from 2016 to 2017 in five states — California, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, and New York. All of those states except for Louisiana had foreign-born populations greater than the national average of 13.7 percent.”

I think we can definitely say the Gini is out of the open-borders bottle.