October 9, 2019

THE WOBBLIN’ GOBLIN’S ACTIVE RETIREMENT:

The F-117 stealth aircraft, officially retired 11 years ago, is still flying. F-117s have been spotted over training areas, where they apparently serve as “enemy stealth aircraft” for training purposes. The 52 remaining F-117s were placed in a high-level of storage at the “boneyard” where there are several levels of “retirement”. The highest level, where the F-117 ended up, has the aircraft “semi-retired” and periodically flown.

According to the post the F-117 has been “used as stealth reconnaissance aircraft to determine if a target had been destroyed or just damaged.”

It appears the plane’s retirement photos were premature.