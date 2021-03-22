March 22, 2021

THE TIMELINE THAT UPENDED EASTER DEBATE: There are 13 days left before Easter, so there is a bit more talk than usual about the event that precipitated the holiday. It wasn’t that long ago that doctoral students claiming a literal resurrection of Christ would be laughed off campus.

But the debate has radically changed in recent years, due in great part to the timeline Dr. Gary Habermas explains in this excerpt from a famous lecture he delivered at the Veritas Forum. It’s based entirely on sources skeptics and believers largely agree are credible. That’s why it changed the debate from derision to a genuinely open discussion.