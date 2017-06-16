June 16, 2017

THE SNAKE ISN’T DEAD AND IT CONTINUES TO STRIKE: The Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) Ugandan rebel group is launching new attacks.

It appears Joseph Kony is still alive and in charge. New LRA attacks are occurring along the Congo-South Sudan border. The LRA is definitely damaged, but it managed a fairly large raid on June 7, mustering an estimated 40 fighters. Last year Uganda announced it would end its search for Kony in the Central African Republic and did so in April 2017. The U.S. also ended its “anti-Kony” mission this spring. In 2011 the Obama Administration ordered 100 U.S. special operations troops to deploy to central Africa to help African and U.N. forces capture Kony.

DEFINITELY RELATED: The Facebook world failed to catch Kony.