March 2, 2019

THE RAF’S WEIGHTY PROBLEM:

Martin-Baker, the British firm that pioneered the ejection seat and is the largest supplier, has another weight problem with its popular Mk16 model used in F-35 fighters. The British RAF (Royal Air Force) found it has a problem with some potential F-35 pilots being too heavy to use the Mk16. The current upper weight limit for the Mk16 is 111.3 kg (245 pounds) but that means some RAF pilots are going to have to lose weight or the Mk16 seat must be modified. Western pilots (the main users of Martin-Baker seats) have been getting heavier over the last half century and the upper weight limit for pilots has increased 25 percent. This situation is complicated by NATO air forces having a more difficult time recruiting and keeping fighter pilots.