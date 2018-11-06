November 6, 2018

THE PILOT SHORTAGE CONTINUES: Japan is in a particular pinch, but it isn’t alone.

One solution:

…it has become something of a status symbol for nations to have female fighter pilots. Earlier in 2018 India joined the growing number of nations that allow women to take those jobs when three female fighter pilots completed their training. The Indian Air Force has 1,600 women in uniform and about a hundred are pilots. Like many other nations India has had women flying helicopters and transports since the 1990s. Over 40 nations have women in the military and most allow female pilots for non-combat aircraft. But a growing number are allowing women to fly jet fighters. Even Moslem nations are doing this.

Long post, good read, lots of interesting anecdotes. Check out the Indian Air Force’s pregnancy leave policy for female pilots.