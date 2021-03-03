March 3, 2021

THE NEW YORK TIMES IS LOOKING FOR A DEPUTY OPINION EDITOR: For the sake of genuine diversity, I hope Ed Driscoll, Sarah Hoyt and Mark Tapscott will apply.

The NYT’s job description editor has a real sense of irony given the NYT’s now run by a cabal of woke scolds. Here’s one of the paragraphs describing the top talent the paper seeks.

We’re looking for an editor with a sense of humor and a spine of steel, a confident point of view and an open mind, an appetite for risk and exacting standards for excellence in writing and visual presentation. We’re looking for someone who wants to grow big ideas to make the world a better place, and to have fun doing it.

No, I don’t think this is Babylon Bee satire. Suggest you read the other verbiage — some of it is even funnier.