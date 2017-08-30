August 30, 2017
THE NAVY’S SM-6 ABM HAS A SUCCESSFUL TEST INTERCEPT:
The United States conducted a successful missile defense test that intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile off the coast of Hawaii early Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the US Missile Defense Agency.
The Standard Missile-6, built by major US defense contracter Raytheon, intercepted the missile target at sea in its final seconds of flight after being fired from the USS John Paul Jones.
BACKGROUND: A StrategyPage report on the SM-6 (July 2017).