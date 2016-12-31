December 31, 2016

THE NAVY’S NEW TORPEDOES: They have longer range and are “resistant” to enemy counter-measures.

Modifications to the weapon improves the acoustic receiver, replaces the guidance-and-control hardware with updated technology, increases memory, and improves processor throughput to handle the expanded software demands required to improve torpedo performance against evolving threats, according to Navy information on the weapon.

