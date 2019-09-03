September 3, 2019

THE MSM’S FALSE PICTURE OF THE 2020 ELECTION: Consider this: “Progressives bitterly clinging to the strong version of ’emerging Democratic majority’ theory are not fighting the last war; they’re fighting the war before the last war.” That’s the analysis of Warren Henry over at The Federalist.

Besides being an astute campaign analysis, Henry’s post is a reminder that the MSM narrative is not based in Trump-era political reality, a fact that is too easily forgotten in the crush of faux reportage and posturing. Put otherwise, everybody on a plummeting airliner insisting they are losing altitude due to pilot incompetence doesn’t change the fact a birdstrike took out all the engines.