THE MORNING BRIEF: Joe Biden’s Humanitarian Border Crisis Becomes a Cover-Up While Kamala Harris Just Laughs. “The Biden administration is attempting to engage in a cover-up. Consider: It’s limiting reporter access to the border facilities; it’s refusing to offer any real numbers of those crossing illegally and those who’ve been apprehended; it’s failing to consult with Congress; it’s failing to work with the affected states; and it’s failing to work with local communities.”