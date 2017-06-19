June 19, 2017

THE LEFT FLIRTS WITH TRUMPICIDE: From The American Spectator.

Liberalism, philosophically speaking, is proudly unprincipled, insofar as it recognizes no divine law prior to man’s will. The arrogant humanism underpinning liberalism, combined with fallen human nature, makes the temptation to violence irresistible, especially in times of political exile. When safely ensconced in positions of power, liberals demand “civility” and the like (remember the ludicrous “civility” commissions set up during the Clinton era to counter Rush Limbaugh and company). But once out of power, liberals flirt with ends-justify-the-means radicalism.

Many of the heroes of the left are figures of violence — from Fidel Castro and Che Guevera to Bill Ayers and the Black Panthers. The same New York Times that couldn’t bring itself to condemn Trumpicide in the Park ran an article on 9/11 (a grim coincidence) in which Bill Ayers gloated over his unpunished domestic terrorism. “Guilty as hell, free as a bird,” he said.