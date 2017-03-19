March 19, 2017

THE KIM JONG NAM ASSASSINATION INVESTIGATION: Malaysia says to expect more arrests.

Malaysian police have previously identified eight North Koreans wanted for questioning in connection with the killing of Kim Jong Nam, some of them hiding in the North Korean embassy. A Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman have already been charged in the case…On Thursday, police said Interpol issued a “red notice”, the closest to an international arrest warrant, for four North Koreans wanted in connection with the murder.