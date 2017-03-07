March 7, 2017

THE HIGH EXPLOSIVE GUIDED MORTAR ROUND: It appears the military will finally field the long-anticipated “pinpoint accurate” 120 mm mortar round.

The U.S. Army plans to issue contracts this year for development of a next-generation laser-guided 120mm mortar system. The new precision high explosive guided mortar, which will replace the current system, eliminates the need to typically fire several rounds to adjust fire for accurate strikes and also incorporate threat counter-measures and enhanced mobility.

In the mid-1990s I attended an informal briefing at an Army weapons lab that addressed “smart 120 mm mortar rounds.” The update was on background. One thing that wasn’t classified was that the lab was trying to increase 120 mm mortar accuracy and there were tweaks that improved accuracy. “Improving precision” was the way the briefer put it. I mentioned this in a couple of speeches speeches I gave in the late 1990s that addressed military modernization issues. I’ve fired mortars, 81 mm and 4.2”. The Four-Deuce dates me. Both mortars are fine weapons. They are usually classified as infantry heavy weapons (though tank battalions had a 4.2″ platoon). These mortars are also area weapons, not pinpoint. Area for a Four Deuce meant you were kinda sorta firing into a four to eight-acre target. (OK, critics, 20 acres. I’m trying to communicate a general idea here to good folks who haven’t done it.)

The lab wanted to achieve pinpoint accuracy for 120 mm mortars. Put a round at range into a meter-wide hole.

The Pentagon is soliciting contract bids for laser guided munitions. A laser guided munition was mentioned in the briefing. A 120 mm round is big enough to carry explosives and sophisticated sensors. Yes, 24 years ago. It’s no secret a laser-guided round was being developed. But getting this “stuff” to work when soldiers and marines need it is hard to do if you want to do it right.

Here’s a photo of a USMC 81 mm mortar crew firing a round. It isn’t a 120 mm but it serves to illustrate the basic procedure. Good photo, too.