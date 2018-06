THE FRENCH GENERAL’S NIECE: A review of The General’s Niece: The Little-Known de Gaulle Who Fought to Free Occupied France, by Paige Bowers. Geneviève de Gaulle, Charles DeGaulle’s niece, was an active member of the French resistance. She was eventually arrested and spent time in several concentration camps. She was the first woman to be awarded the Grand-Croix de la Légion d’honneur. Dr. Al Nofi wrote the review.