THE ESSENTIAL BACKGROUND TO THE NEW LEFT’S MARCH THROUGH AMERICAN INSTITUTIONS: Eric Kaufman provides a thorough and mostly satisfying review of Mike Gonzalez’ upcoming essential history of “The Plot to Change America: How Identity Politics is Dividing the Land of the Free.” This book is required reading for anybody who doesn’t get that Seattle’s CHAZ is the SDS’ takeover of Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall in 1968 all over again, but much worse. Cancer metastasizes.