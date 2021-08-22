August 22, 2021

‘THE CHOSEN’ CROWD-FUNDED HIT CONTINUES: It’s already the most successful-ever crowd-funded streaming TV series and now “The Chosen” is preparing its third season. This clip on HillFaith is from the series’ first season and is about the healing of the leper.

Interesting Note: “Game of Thrones” had a budget of about $1 billion for its eight season run. Dallas Jenkins, the creator of “The Chosen” project, estimates the series can tell the entire story of Jesus in seven seasons at one-tenth the cost of “Thrones.” This series is top-notch acting, scripting, dialogue, the works.