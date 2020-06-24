June 24, 2020

THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY IS SNARED IN A MULTI-DIMENSIONAL WAR: The snare’s a mess. Who bears responsibility for creating the mess? The CCP. President Xi, grab a hand mirror, stare at it.

Here’s one facet of the CCP’s domestic war:

The CCP cannot answer this question: How long can the prosperous tyranny continue to survive trading smartphones and quality American pork for political subservience by the roughly 400 million people in China’s quasi-middle class? Don’t get hung up on an exact figure. It’s huge. But so are the 200 to 300 million in the murky stratum of workers who left home in central and western China to work in coastal China’s factories.

The CCP’s own “international aggression magnifies the vulnerabilities.” The column includes Hong Kong, the Trade War, the Sino-Indian border war and the CCP’s “espionage and bribery” wars. Read the whole thing.