June 26, 2020

THE BIGGEST OBSTACLE TO GAY RIGHTS IS … THE GAY RIGHTS MOVEMENT ITSELF: Focus on the Family’s Glenn Stanton, writing on The Federalist, explains why the movement’s take-no-prisoners attitude bars acceptance of claims everybody can just get along by going along:

“The queer movement — elsewhere, Rauch recommends using the more concise and inclusive “Q,” or queer, rather than the alphabet soup — cannot employ the end-of-discussion “civil rights” language, consistently label their opponents hateful bigots, and then also speak of good-faith compromise. The two exist in necessarily exclusive universes. Absolute language requires absoluteness, and the queer movement leaders set these terms with great care and intention.”