June 26, 2020

THE  BIGGEST OBSTACLE TO GAY RIGHTS IS … THE GAY RIGHTS MOVEMENT ITSELF: Focus on the Family’s Glenn Stanton, writing on The Federalist, explains why the movement’s take-no-prisoners attitude bars acceptance of claims everybody can just get along by going along:

“The queer movement — elsewhere, Rauch recommends using the more concise and inclusive “Q,” or queer, rather than the alphabet soup — cannot employ the end-of-discussion “civil rights” language, consistently label their opponents hateful bigots, and then also speak of good-faith compromise. The two exist in necessarily exclusive universes. Absolute language requires absoluteness, and the queer movement leaders set these terms with great care and intention.”

 

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 12:45 pm
