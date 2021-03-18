March 18, 2021
TEXANS IN A FOUR-SHIP FORMATION: USAF pilots and students fly U.S. Navy T-6B Texan trainers in a 4-ship formation over south Texas. Photo taken March 5, 2021. This article from April 2020 discusses Tunisia’s decision to purchase the AT-6C Texan and use it as a strike and recon aircraft. The T-6 variants are inexpensive, reliable and relatively easy to maintain. Other nations have used various T-6 models as trainers and strike aircraft. An update from 2009 discussed Iraq’s purchase of T-6A and T-6B trainers, with the stated intent of equipping some for combat operations.