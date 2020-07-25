July 25, 2020
TESTED SPACE PARTS: NASA’s Super Guppy waits in Mansfield, Ohio. The special transport is carrying parts for the Orion spacecraft project that underwent engineering tests at the Glenn Research Center in Sandusky, Ohio. Here’s a full frontal photo of the Super Guppy that shows just size of the cargo bulb. The Orion has been under development for quite some time and has stirred controversy. This StrategyPage Space update from Fall 2019 discusses the development of American manned spacecraft alternatives to the Russian Soyuz, the United Launch Alliance and SpaceX’s commercial efforts. Since that article was published the Starliner has suffered major test failures and NASA has concerns about quality control. Here’s an Orion capsule test from 2018.