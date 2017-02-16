February 16, 2017

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO ASSASSINATE: AFP reports North Korea prefers female assassins.

North Korean female assassins, armed with good looks and poison tools, are now the weapon of choice for a ruthless regime stalking its opponents, a high-profile defector told AFP on Thursday, after the latest apparent assassination.

Hardy male agents wielding guns or knives have been ditched in favour of their female counterparts, who strike fear into the hearts of enemies, said An Chan-Il, a North Korean defector and renowned critic of Pyongyang’s one-man rule.

“We are always mindful of young women accosting us for possible revenge killings,” An said.