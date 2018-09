SURPRISED? FORD ALREADY REJECTS ONE-WEEK CAP ON FBI PROBE: The sun was not yet set before Christine Blasey Ford issued a statement through one of her lawyers saying she opposes any “artificial limits as to time or scope.”

In other words, Sen. Jeff Flake’s deal Friday morning to delay Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process one week was worthless, as surely all of his Republican colleagues on the Senate Committee on the Judiciary knew it was when they agreed to it.