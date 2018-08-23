August 23, 2018

SURPRISE! FBI DIDN’T REVIEW ALL 700K CLINTON EMAILS ON HUMA’S LAPTOP: Former FBI Director James Comey told Congress and the world that agents reviewed all of the nearly 700,000 Clinton email messages found on the Huma Abedin/Anthony Weiner laptop just before the 2016 election.

But now Real Clear Investigations’ Paul Sperry reveals that Comey’s claim was an outright lie. The truth is, as outrageous as was the FBI whitewash in July 2016 of Clinton’s extensive misuse of classified information with her homebrew email between 2009 and 2015, it pales in blatant, outright falsification with the October Surprise.

I know, you aren’t surprised and neither am I, but Sperry uncovers all kinds of facts that show the corruption ran deep and wide at the highest levels of the FBI and the Department of Justice. As one famous guy might once have said, “no friggin’ wonder she got away with it!”