June 30, 2021

SUMMER READING: I am reading Charles Murray’s new book Facing Reality: Two Truths about Race in America. It is a short easy read and is chock full of information that challenges the woke narrative:

Two known facts, long since documented beyond reasonable doubt, need to be brought into the open and incorporated into the way we think about public policy: American whites, blacks, Hispanics, and Asians have different violent crime rates and different means and distributions of cognitive ability. The allegations of racism in policing, college admissions, segregation in housing, and hiring and promotions in the workplace ignore the ways in which the problems that prompt the allegations of systemic racism are driven by these two realities.

