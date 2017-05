SUB SURFACED AND DELIVERED: The Navy’s newest Virginia-class attack sub, the U.S.S. Washington. It’s named after the state of Washington. The USN took delivery of the sub May 26th. The last Navy ship named after the state of Washington was the battleship U.S.S. Washington (BB-56). It was decommissioned in 1947. The latest U.S.S. George Washington is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.