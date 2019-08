August 29, 2019

STRYKER BRIGADE TRANSFORMATION: Soldiers from the 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct preventive maintenance checks and services on newly acquired M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks at Fort Bliss, Texas. Photo taken August 22, 2019. The unit converted from a Stryker brigade to armored brigade on June 20, 2019. This post has background information on the Stryker vehicle. This post addresses transforming some units to “heavy armor.”