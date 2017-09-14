September 14, 2017

SPRAYING FOR MOSQUITOES IN TEXAS: A US Air Force Reserve C-130 will conduct aerial spraying missions in Harris County, Texas. Harris County is where Houston is located.

The U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 910th Airlift Wing will fly a modified C-130 cargo plane to conduct the aerial sprays. The plan is to spray 600,000 acres, mostly outside of the City of Houston limits.

The mosquito threat is serious. The spray insecticide is named Dibrom, which is also called naled.

For you pearl-clutching Social Justice Warrior and anti-fa types who start off icked and riled and teeth gnashed about insecticides, here’s some info on mosquito-borne diseases.

If you don’t know what a C-130 looks like, here are several flying in formation. Here’s a C-130 training for an aerial firefighting mission. It’s expelling water. This photo shows two modified C-130s that fly with the Hurricane Hunters.