March 1, 2019

SOUTH KOREA’S PRESIDENT MOON: In a ceremony commemorating the March 1, 1919 Korean protests against Japanese colonial rule, President Moon Jae-in articulated a vision for a “new Korean Peninsula regime.”

We will establish a permanent peace regime without fail on the basis of our unwavering will, close ROK-U.S. coordination, a settlement in North Korea-U.S. talks and support from the international community,” he said.

In his speech he promised close cooperation with Japan. He also said South Korea will establish an “inter-Korean” economic committee “when there is progress in denuclearization.”

This wire service report has some background on the 1919 protests. The Japanese colonial government brutally punished the pro-independence demonstrators. The Korea chapter of my latest book briefly discusses the hideous legacy of Japanese colonial rule. Here’s a condensed quote from a section discussing issues that hinder 21st century diplomacy: “East Asian ethnic savagery has seeded deep historical and ethno-nationalist resentments that hinder contemporary political relations and cultural interaction…North and South Koreans despise the Japanese—Tokyo’s brutal “integration” policies while Japan ruled Korea as a colony (1905–1945) and WWII sex slavery (Korean “comfort women” servicing Japanese troops) are two poisonous examples [of ethnic savagery]…” Ugly history precedes 1905 and the ugly history scars the present. Koreans still resent the war crimes committed against them by Japanese and Chinese soldiers in the Imjin War (1592–1598) — and the Chinese were nominally Korean allies. But change happens. South Korea and Japan have become allies. China and North Korea are a mutual threat. The U.S. has also served as a diplomatic and security connection.