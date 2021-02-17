February 17, 2021

SOME THOUGHTS ON MUSIC AND MIND: I know, I know, it sounds like I’m off in the clouds, again. Still, I dare you to spend a couple of undistracted hours listening to Mark Knopfler, Phil Coulter and Braveheart’s “End Credits,” as I was wonderfully able to do last night.

Then just try to tell me it didn’t set you to thinking about God, who, let us never forget, is the author of all our rights and liberties, according to the preamble of Mr. Jefferson’s Declaration. Knopfler, by the way, just might be the best guitarist/songwriter ever.